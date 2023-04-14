Report: Lakers could make another run at Jordan Clarkson in offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the hotter teams in the NBA over the last month or so, and a major reason why is because of the additions that the franchise made prior to the trade deadline in February.

Though there have already been reports that the Lakers want to keep their current roster together for next season, a recent report has indicated that the Lakers could try to go after veteran guard Jordan Clarkson this summer.

“There are teams that will look at him and say, ‘That is exactly what we need,’” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports regarding Clarkson. “Reliable scorer, smart player, bench or starter, good in the locker room, good presence. The Lakers really wanted to see if they could shake him free there. But Utah would rather get him to a new deal and if they are going to move him, do it later on when they have a little more leverage. You don’t have much leverage trading a free agent. I would not be surprised to see the Lakers make another run.”

Clarkson began his career with the Lakers, and while he showed glimpses of talent during his first few years with the team, he has recently taken his game to new heights.

He won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in the 2020-21 season and became a consistent starter for the Utah Jazz this season.

In 61 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign, he averaged 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Obviously, that kind of production would help any team.

When it comes to the Lakers, the question is how would they plan on paying him? The team already has a number of players who are going to need new contracts this offseason, and if the Lakers truly want to run back their current roster, there might not be enough money left for a player of Clarkson’s caliber.

One possible scenario would see Austin Reaves leave L.A. for a big contract elsewhere and the Lakers acquire Clarkson to fill that vacancy at the shooting guard spot.

For the time being, the Lakers are surely solely focused on winning their impending playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Whenever L.A.’s season finishes, it looks like Clarkson’s name might be one to keep an eye on.