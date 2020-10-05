The Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Miami Heat, and unexpectedly, Anthony Davis was a big reason why.

After playing like a demon in the first two games of the series, Davis had a very weak performance with just 15 points and five rebounds.

After the game, LeBron James talked about why the superstar big man had such an uncharacteristic game.

LeBron on AD: "I think the fouls slowed him down a lot tonight." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 5, 2020

LeBron James takes "total responsibility" for his 8 turnovers. On Anthony Davis' early foul trouble, LeBron observed that "made him a little passive" — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 5, 2020

Davis spent much of the game in foul trouble, as he picked up two personals in the first quarter, then played most of the third quarter with four fouls.

It likely took away from his aggressiveness on the defensive end, and it aided Heat players such as Jimmy Butler, who poured in 40 points.

The University of Kentucky product also hurt the Lakers’ cause with five turnovers.

Davis getting back to the dominant play he’s shown throughout the playoffs will be a huge key for the Lakers the rest of the series.