   LeBron James comments on 'passive' Anthony Davis in Game 3 of Lakers-Heat Finals
LeBron James comments on 'passive' Anthony Davis in Game 3 of Lakers-Heat Finals

LeBron James comments on ‘passive’ Anthony Davis in Game 3 of Lakers-Heat Finals

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Lakers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Miami Heat, and unexpectedly, Anthony Davis was a big reason why.

After playing like a demon in the first two games of the series, Davis had a very weak performance with just 15 points and five rebounds.

After the game, LeBron James talked about why the superstar big man had such an uncharacteristic game.

Davis spent much of the game in foul trouble, as he picked up two personals in the first quarter, then played most of the third quarter with four fouls.

It likely took away from his aggressiveness on the defensive end, and it aided Heat players such as Jimmy Butler, who poured in 40 points.

The University of Kentucky product also hurt the Lakers’ cause with five turnovers.

Davis getting back to the dominant play he’s shown throughout the playoffs will be a huge key for the Lakers the rest of the series.