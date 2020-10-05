- LeBron James comments on ‘passive’ Anthony Davis in Game 3 of Lakers-Heat Finals
- Video: Furious LeBron James walks off court before Game 3 ends
- Video: LeBron James annihilates Tyler Herro twice in Game 3 of NBA Finals
- Report: Young Lakers were crushed last season after LeBron James would often make faces at their mistakes
- Report: Lakers players were shocked to see Anthony Davis calling out LeBron James in practice
- Report: Rajon Rondo pushing Lakers teammates to feed ball to LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Danny Green offers inspiring message on sacrificing his body to help Lakers win championship
- NBA fans sign ridiculous petition saying Kyle Kuzma shouldn’t get ring if Lakers win title
- Video: Phil Handy seen training Lakers players’ sons in NBA bubble
- Shot chart comparison shows insane improvement Anthony Davis has made during NBA Playoffs
LeBron James comments on ‘passive’ Anthony Davis in Game 3 of Lakers-Heat Finals
-
- Updated: October 5, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Miami Heat, and unexpectedly, Anthony Davis was a big reason why.
After playing like a demon in the first two games of the series, Davis had a very weak performance with just 15 points and five rebounds.
After the game, LeBron James talked about why the superstar big man had such an uncharacteristic game.
LeBron on AD: "I think the fouls slowed him down a lot tonight."
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 5, 2020
LeBron James takes "total responsibility" for his 8 turnovers. On Anthony Davis' early foul trouble, LeBron observed that "made him a little passive"
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 5, 2020
Davis spent much of the game in foul trouble, as he picked up two personals in the first quarter, then played most of the third quarter with four fouls.
It likely took away from his aggressiveness on the defensive end, and it aided Heat players such as Jimmy Butler, who poured in 40 points.
The University of Kentucky product also hurt the Lakers’ cause with five turnovers.
Davis getting back to the dominant play he’s shown throughout the playoffs will be a huge key for the Lakers the rest of the series.