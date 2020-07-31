NBA’s Last Two Minute Report Shows 3 Huge Blunders Refs Made Against Lakers on Final Possessions

The Los Angeles Lakers squeaked out a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, but if the right calls had been made, they likely would have claimed a victory much more convincingly.

According to the Last Two Minute Report, the Clippers got away with several infractions that would have given the Lakers multiple chances to close the game out with ease.

Beyond that, the report also confirmed that Lakers superstar LeBron James did not foul Paul George during his potential game-winning shot.

Clippers vs. Lakers L2M Report: * Kawhi Leonard should've been called for a travel.

* Leonard should've been called for a kick ball.

* Marcus Morris Sr. should've been called for a personal foul guarding LeBron James.

* James didn't foul Paul George on his final shot. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) July 31, 2020

The Lakers claimed victory in the back-and-forth battle, 103-101.

While Anthony Davis was the Lakers’ leading scorer with 34 points, James led his team across the finish line with clutch plays on both ends of the court.

First, he gave the Lakers the lead when he grabbed his own rebound and converted a clutch layup with just over 12 seconds left on the clock.

Seconds later, James locked down both Kawhi Leonard and George to seal the victory.

If the Clippers had gotten the win on Thursday, the Last Two Minute Report would have surely caused a furor amongst Lakers fans.

Luckily, that outcome did not come to pass.

With Thursday’s victory in the books, the Lakers now look ahead to another tough matchup. They’ll take on the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday.