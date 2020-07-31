Video: LeBron James Delivers Game-Winner, Locks Down Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Final Play

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James absolutely delivered in his first game back for the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Fla.

The forward connected on a game-winner and clamped Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the final play of the game.

LEBRON FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/nUBCHejw0T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

LeBron clamps Kawhi and Paul George in the final seconds. That’s championship defense. pic.twitter.com/y6PnIUOvBV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 31, 2020

James, 35, is on a mission to win his fourth championship.

The Clippers are the Lakers’ chief competitors in the Western Conference. Although the Lakers are comfortably in the No. 1 seed in the West, the Clippers closely trail them at the No. 2 spot.

On Thursday, fans got a snapshot of a potential Western Conference Finals duel between the Lakers and the Clippers.

The Lakers won Thursday by a score of 103-101. Big man Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 34 points and eight rebounds.

However, it was James’ heroics at the end of the game that led the Lakers to victory. The four-time MVP concluded the contest with 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.