Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke about potentially playing with his sons in the NBA in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard.

James, who signed an extension with the Lakers this offseason, has his sights set on playing with his sons eventually in his NBA career, even if they don’t talk about it too often.

“We don’t even really talk about the future too much,” James said. “I put it in the air because I like to talk to the basketball gods out there and see if things can come to fruition. I’ve always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods, and they’ve listened to all of them. Hopefully they can listen to this last one, too.”

James’ two sons, Bronny and Bryce, are both rising stars in the basketball world. Bronny James, the older of the two, recently received an offer from the University of Memphis.

He will have the opportunity to build on his rising stock when he suits up for Sierra Canyon School this upcoming season. He will get to play against some of the top players in the country at his age.

Bronny James could be a candidate to be a one-and-done player if he decides to attend college, which means he’d be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. That has led to his father keeping tabs on who has draft picks in the upcoming drafts, as he hopes to play with his son some day.

“I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27,” LeBron James said. “I pay attention to that type of stuff.”

Ballard asked LeBron James about the potential of playing with Bryce James, his youngest son, and it appears that is on the table, and it is why LeBron James is focused on drafts even further down the line.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while,” LeBron James said. “So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

Bryce James is a very solid shooter and has the length to become an elite player some day. He’s grown a ton over the last few years and is now taller than his older brother.

Bryce James has received his first offer from DUQUESNE 🔥 (via @CourtsideFilms) pic.twitter.com/GN8iQNzlFo — Overtime (@overtime) August 22, 2022

The Lakers are trying to build a championship team around LeBron James right now, but it seems like the four-time champion is also focused on getting a chance to chase a ring with his sons. If the Lakers want LeBron James to stay in Los Angeles, they may need to find a way to add draft capital in the coming seasons.