Lakers News

LeBron James shows major love to Patrick Mahomes after quarterback leads Chiefs to Super Bowl victory

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to Instagram to congratulate Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for adding to his resume after he led his team to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes

James was in attendance when the Chiefs took on the 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was another NBA player spotted at the event.

Mahomes finished the game with 333 passing yards and two passing touchdowns compared to one interception. He completed 34 of his 46 passing attempts against the 49ers.

Travis Kelce was perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Mahomes’ passing prowess during the Super Bowl. The 34-year-old tight end ended up with 93 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Mahomes also made a major impact on the game from a rushing standpoint. He totaled a team-high 66 rushing yards on nine carries. For reference, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco finished with the second-most rushing yards on the team with 59.

The quarterback has now won three Super Bowls at the age of 28, but he still has some work to do if he wants to win as many championships as James has. The 39-year-old has won four NBA titles, with those rings coming in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020.

James won the first two titles of his NBA career with the Miami Heat franchise. As for his 2016 title, he won that as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most recently, he and the Lakers worked together as he won his fourth championship in 2020.

The 39-year-old is gunning for his fifth NBA title this season. The Lakers are in the thick of the Western Conference postseason race at the moment at 28-26.

The fact that James went out of his way to praise Mahomes speaks volumes about the quarterback’s greatness. Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row next season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials

Lakers News

Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Christie
Lakers offer injury updates on Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Max Christie
Lakers News
Spencer Dinwiddie Lakers
Spencer Dinwiddie on Lakers: ‘When everything’s on the line, they can rise to a level that no other team can get to’
Lakers News
Darvin Ham Lakers
Darvin Ham to consider 3-guard lineups with Spencer Dinwiddie, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Report: At least 2 teams believe LeBron would consider signing with them if they land Bronny
Lakers News
Lost your password?