LeBron James shows major love to Patrick Mahomes after quarterback leads Chiefs to Super Bowl victory

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to Instagram to congratulate Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for adding to his resume after he led his team to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

James was in attendance when the Chiefs took on the 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was another NBA player spotted at the event.

Super Bowl LVIII is the place to be. pic.twitter.com/O071S5g8hY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Draymond Green arrives at Super Bowl LVIII 🎥 @NBCS49ers pic.twitter.com/6y3U9YPibi — SFGATE (@SFGate) February 11, 2024

Mahomes finished the game with 333 passing yards and two passing touchdowns compared to one interception. He completed 34 of his 46 passing attempts against the 49ers.

Travis Kelce was perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Mahomes’ passing prowess during the Super Bowl. The 34-year-old tight end ended up with 93 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Mahomes also made a major impact on the game from a rushing standpoint. He totaled a team-high 66 rushing yards on nine carries. For reference, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco finished with the second-most rushing yards on the team with 59.

The quarterback has now won three Super Bowls at the age of 28, but he still has some work to do if he wants to win as many championships as James has. The 39-year-old has won four NBA titles, with those rings coming in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020.

James won the first two titles of his NBA career with the Miami Heat franchise. As for his 2016 title, he won that as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most recently, he and the Lakers worked together as he won his fourth championship in 2020.

The 39-year-old is gunning for his fifth NBA title this season. The Lakers are in the thick of the Western Conference postseason race at the moment at 28-26.

The fact that James went out of his way to praise Mahomes speaks volumes about the quarterback’s greatness. Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row next season.