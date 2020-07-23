LeBron James Warns NBA He’s Coming for Revenge: ‘Championship Mindset’ at All Times

The Los Angeles Lakers will have their first scrimmage inside the NBA bubble on Thursday.

Ahead of the exhibition match against the Dallas Mavericks, Lakers superstar LeBron James sent a scary warning to the rest of the NBA.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Dozens of players have contracted the deadly virus since then.

As a result, James and the Lakers haven’t competed against another team in four months. The Lakers were playing some of the best basketball in the association before the pandemic shut down the season.

As a matter of fact, the Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers the weekend prior the announcement of the suspension. Both teams are considered serious title hopefuls along with the Lakers.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The 35-year-old James has played a huge part in the Lakers’ success this season.

The four-time MVP is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.

James is fixed on helping the Lakers attain a championship before they leave the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.