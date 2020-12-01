   LeBron James throws shade at Marc Gasol for stealing his 2012-13 DPOY trophy - Lakers Daily
Home / Videos / LeBron James throws shade at Marc Gasol for stealing his 2012-13 DPOY trophy

LeBron James throws shade at Marc Gasol for stealing his 2012-13 DPOY trophy

LeBron James and Marc Gasol

Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded after losing Dwight Howard in free agency by signing veteran big man Marc Gasol.

LeBron James took a shot at him while on a recent episode of Road Trippin’ by saying that Gasol stole the Defensive Player of the Year award from him one year.

Gasol won the award in the 2012-13 season, back when he was playing for the “Grit and Grind” Memphis Grizzlies.

For all of his greatness and accolades, the Akron, Ohio native has never won a Defensive Player of the Year award, despite being considered one of the game’s premier defenders earlier in his career.

James has been named to an NBA All-Defensive team numerous times in his career and has always had the ability to guard players of almost any position.

At 6-foot-11 and 255 pounds, Gasol will give the Lakers someone who can guard wide-body centers such as Nikola Jokic, Jusuf Nurkic and Joel Embiid.