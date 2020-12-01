Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded after losing Dwight Howard in free agency by signing veteran big man Marc Gasol.

LeBron James took a shot at him while on a recent episode of Road Trippin’ by saying that Gasol stole the Defensive Player of the Year award from him one year.

Bron throws some shade at Marc Gasol for stealing his DPOY trophy. 😂 “Marc has my Defensive Player of the Year trophy at his house, but that’s nor here nor there. I love you Marc, I can’t wait to talk about this.” pic.twitter.com/cA2oYPbqjW — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 1, 2020

Gasol won the award in the 2012-13 season, back when he was playing for the “Grit and Grind” Memphis Grizzlies.

For all of his greatness and accolades, the Akron, Ohio native has never won a Defensive Player of the Year award, despite being considered one of the game’s premier defenders earlier in his career.

James has been named to an NBA All-Defensive team numerous times in his career and has always had the ability to guard players of almost any position.

At 6-foot-11 and 255 pounds, Gasol will give the Lakers someone who can guard wide-body centers such as Nikola Jokic, Jusuf Nurkic and Joel Embiid.