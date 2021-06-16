Andre Drummond shuts down notion that he’s going to re-sign with Lakers on minimum deal

Coming off an extremely disappointing 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have several key decisions to make this offseason regarding free agents.

One of their key players who will become a free agent is center Andre Drummond, and he rejected the notion of returning to the team on a minimum contract.

Drummond was acquired by the Lakers late this season off the buyout market. He played well at times, averaging 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game for the Purple and Gold.

However, he was an awkward fit offensively, as it was hard for superstar big man Anthony Davis to coexist with him.

After winning the 2020 NBA championship, hopes were high for this year’s edition of the Lakers. However, injuries to Davis and LeBron James resulted in a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

In addition to Drummond, guards Alex Caruso, Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker will become free agents later this summer. Big man Montrezl Harrell also has the option to decline the second year of a two-year deal he signed with the Lakers last offseason.