Brian Windhorst argues that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a better defender than LeBron James ever has been

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are now gaining serious playoff momentum in their attempt to repeat as NBA champions.

Obviously, that’s due in large part to the two-time MVP, who has played outstanding basketball throughout the playoffs. While he is, of course, a monster on the offensive side of the ball, his defensive dominance has been on display as well.

That level of defensive ability has led longtime NBA reporter Brian Windhorst to claim that Antetokounmpo is a better defender at the moment than four-time MVP LeBron James ever has been.

.@WindhorstESPN says Giannis Antetokounmpo is reaching 'LeBron James in Cleveland' vibes. "Giannis as a defender is probably at a higher level than LeBron even ever was." pic.twitter.com/akPiRiO1DQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 3, 2022

James was considered among the top defenders in the NBA for many years. He was able to utilize his size and speed along with his legendary basketball IQ to clog up lanes and stop offensive stars in their tracks.

He’s been named to six All-Defensive teams during his career. Though his defense has taken a step back in recent years, he still can put the clamps on when it matters most. Los Angeles Lakers fans know that fact quite well.

As for Antetokounmpo, what he may lack in basketball IQ compared to James is certainly made up for in his raw physical ability. He’s called the Greek Freak for a reason, and few players in the history of the league have displayed the combination of size, speed and coordination that he boasts.

His defensive mastery was on full display when the Bucks recently waxed the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the teams’ playoff series. With the win, the Bucks wrestled home-court advantage from the Celtics.

If the Bucks are able to repeat as champs. Antetokounmpo’s reputation will only continue to grow.