LeBron James teases Lakers fans with savage April Fool’s joke

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James trolled fans with an epic April Fool’s joke, claiming that he is done for the season.

I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. 👑✌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2022

Prior to James’ tweet, it had been reported that he plans to return to action against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

The four-time champion seems to just be having some fun at the expense of Lakers fans, as the team desperately needs him to make the postseason in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Lakers will enter Friday’s game against New Orleans in the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference after losing to the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

James has missed the team’s last two games. When he’s been in the lineup, James has been unstoppable this season.

The 18-time All-Star is averaging 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

As long as James is truly joking about his status, there is still time for him to get the Lakers back into the playoff picture.