LeBron James takes issue with Stephen Curry’s rating in NBA 2K22

- Updated: August 18, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was not pleased with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s NBA 2K22 rating.
As a matter of fact, James believes Curry deserves a rating of 99 rather than his current rating of 96.
Nah should be 99! 🤷🏾♂️
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021
James, 36, also shared his disdain for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant receiving a 96 rating as well.
Of course, Durant and Curry reminded everyone that they’re still two of the most elite players in the league last year after coming back from injuries.
The 33-year-old Curry had one of the best campaigns of his career last season. He averaged a career-high 32.0 points and 5.5 boards in addition to 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season.
Furthermore, Curry led the entire league in scoring. The Warriors rewarded him by signing him to a lucrative extension in the offseason.