LeBron James issues surprising statement after seeing Kevin Durant’s overall rating in NBA 2K22

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James dished out some major respect to Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in a recent tweet.

James said he thinks that Durant deserves a higher rating in NBA 2K22.

Interestingly, it looks like James shares the exact same rating as Durant in the upcoming edition of the game.

Looks like LeBron James shares the top spot on NBA 2K22 along with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Giannis with a 96 overall rating. Anthony Davis didn't crack the Top 10.

Although it may not seem like a huge statement, this is a pretty big sign of respect from James to Durant.

Durant is undeniably one of the greatest NBA players of this era. In the 2020-21 season, he posted averages of 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He made 53.7 percent of his shots from the field and a whopping 45.0 percent of his shots from deep.

For his career, he has averages of 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Above all, he is an 11-time All-Star and a two-time NBA champion.

Many folks think that Durant is the greatest scorer ever, and it’s hard to dispute that claim. He’ll be looking to add to his legacy in the 2021-22 season, as his Nets will be in pursuit of an NBA title.