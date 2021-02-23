With seconds remaining in their game against the Washington Wizards on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves down by two points.

LeBron James had a golden opportunity to save the day, as he made a basket and got fouled. However, he missed the ensuing free throw, leaving the score tied.

Afterward, James appeared to hold himself accountable for the miscue, as his team ended up losing in overtime.

LeBron James says he takes full responsibility for the Lakers loss tonight as he missed a crucial free throw with 9.8 seconds remaining and the game tied. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 23, 2021

The Lakers looked good in the first half, as they built a double-digit lead. However, they went cold offensively and their defense also went south shortly afterward.

They couldn’t contain Bradley Beal, who had 33 points, or Russell Westbrook, who scored 32 points and was very close to a triple-double.

The Lakers have now lost three games in a row and four of their last five. Although the slump coincides with Anthony Davis’ strained calf, the truth is that the team has had the same issues at both ends of the floor for nearly a month now.

L.A.’s next four games will be against good or great teams, so it will need to shore up its issues in a hurry to get back into the victory column.