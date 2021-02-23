- Video: LeBron James hits cold-blooded jumper to send Lakers into overtime vs. Wizards
Video: LeBron James hits cold-blooded jumper to send Lakers into overtime vs. Wizards
-
- Updated: February 23, 2021
After building a big lead in the third quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves in a struggle against the Washington Wizards.
LeBron James, however, saved the day, at least temporarily, by scoring a basket with seconds remaining to force overtime.
Bron with the CLUTCH bucket to send it into OT! pic.twitter.com/bNPu4tIldx
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 23, 2021
He had a chance to put L.A. ahead, as he got fouled on the shot, but he failed to make the ensuing free throw.
The Lakers have lost back-to-back games and are in serious need of a win to stop the bleeding, especially with Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder out of action.
After tonight, they will have some challenging games against the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. So a win tonight would help put the team in the right frame of mind for that tough stretch.