LeBron James’ supremely confident message on moving forward without Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is open to the challenge if Anthony Davis can’t play in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis suffered a Grade 1 groin strain that knocked him out of Game 4, and the Lakers lost to the Suns which evened the series at two games apiece.

While losing Davis seems like a major blow to the Lakers’ chances of winning the series, James seems ready to put the team on his back.

Does LeBron feel like he can still carry this team if AD can't play? "These shoulders are built for a reason. If there is going to be some more put on them, so be it. Win, lose or draw, I'm ready for the challenge. — We Believe Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 30, 2021

James hasn’t been as dominant this postseason, as he is recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered during the regular season.

Still, the 17-time All-Star is averaging 21.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game through the first four games of the series.

James may need to find another gear for the Lakers to win the series, but he seems to be getting there after dropping 25 points in Game 4. The 25 points were James’ highest point total this postseason.

The Lakers and Suns will square off in Game 5 in Phoenix on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. PST.