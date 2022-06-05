LeBron James stands in solidarity with Celtics over crucial message regarding Brittney Griner

The Boston Celtics recently showed support for WNBA star Brittney Griner by wearing special shirts ahead of their practice on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James joined hands with the Celtics in campaigning for Griner’s release from a Russian prison.

James had his fair share of historic battles against the Celtics when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

During his first stint with the Cavs, James saw two of his postseason runs end at the hands of the Celtics. In the 2008 playoffs, Cleveland lost to Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Two years later, the two teams faced each other again in the same round, with the Celtics winning once again. James then left Cleveland to sign with the Heat.

James finally got past Boston in the playoffs during his time with Miami. In two straight seasons, the Heat went through the Celtics in the postseason during runs to the NBA Finals.

Now, the four-time MVP is part of a Lakers franchise that shares a historic rivalry with the Celtics. Some Lakers fans are likely hoping that Boston will lose in the Finals this year so that the two teams will remain tied with 17 titles apiece.

Even so, it is clear that James is on the same page as many in the Celtics organization who are calling for Griner’s release. The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained in Russia since February. She was arrested on drug charges after she was found in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is an illegal substance in the country.