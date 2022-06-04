Mychal Thompson on Celtics potentially passing Lakers in titles: ‘We are all Warriors fans now’

The Boston Celtics currently have a 1-0 lead in the 2022 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors after taking Game 1 earlier this week.

The Celtics were poised and in control by the end of Game 1 despite the fact that the Warriors are one of the most experienced teams in recent history when it comes to winning titles.

According to two-time NBA champ Mychal Thompson, Lakers fans should be rooting for the Warriors for the rest of the series.

His reasoning has to do with the fact that the Lakers and Celtics organizations are currently tied in terms of NBA championships. Both teams currently have 17 titles. If the Celtics win this year, they’ll take the lead with 18.

“We are all Warriors fans now,” he said. “They have to do us a favor and keep us tied with Boston. We can’t let them get to 18 before us.”

The Lakers, of course, won the 2020 NBA title. However, that journey to the mountaintop now seems like ages ago. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 season despite being pegged by many experts as real contenders prior to the onset of the season.

As for the Celtics, they were overlooked in the Eastern Conference for quite some time this season before they were able to really find their rhythm and become a dominant force. With Game 1 of the Finals in the books, the Celtics and Warriors are currently preparing for Game 2 on Sunday.

Though it may feel unnatural for Lakers fans to root for the Warriors, there is no doubt that Thompson and millions of other members of the Lakers faithful are doing just that.