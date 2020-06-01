LeBron James Stands Behind Nick Wright’s Impassioned Plea to White People

On Monday morning, Nick Wright of Fox Sports took to social media to voice a plea to white Americans.

In a video message, Wright mapped out how white Americans can be allies to their black “brothers and sisters” amidst the ongoing protests that have taken place as a result of the police killing of George Floyd, a black man.

Hours later, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter to endorse Wright’s message.

In his plea, Wright employed white Americans to stand up as allies to the black population, as they continue to try to raise awareness about the injustices they face at the hands of the police.

“It is always the responsibility of those in power to effect change,” Wright said. “If we want policing to change, we as white people have to be at the forefront of this movement.”

Since nationwide protests began late last week, James has been quite vocal about where his beliefs lie.

He has issued statements and social media posts that make it abundantly clear that he sides with the black men and women who are fighting for their right to live peacefully and safely in their own communities.

Without a doubt, the movement to improve race relations and increase equality in this country is far from over.

Luckily, one of the biggest stars in the history of American sports is standing firmly on the side of justice.