- LeBron James Stands Behind Nick Wright’s Impassioned Plea to White People
- Entire Lakers Team Stands Behind One Powerful Message Amid Political Protests Across America
- LeBron James Condemns Media for Not Showing ‘Peaceful’ Protests Across America
- Vanessa Bryant Releases Strong Political Statement Using Kobe Bryant ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Photo
- LeBron James Sends Emphatic Message Amid Political Protests Across America
- Lakers Release Statement on ‘Racism, Bigotry, Violence and Prejudice’ Ravaging Nation
- LeBron James, Anthony Davis and J.R. Smith Seen Biking Together in Streets of Los Angeles
- Savannah James Sends Emotional Message About ‘Raising Young Black Men’ as Chaos Across Country Unfolds
- Fox News Host Slams LeBron James for Post on Colin Kaepernick and Police Brutality: ‘How Dare He’
- Jared Dudley Sends Ecstatic Message After Announcement of NBA Return Date
LeBron James Stands Behind Nick Wright’s Impassioned Plea to White People
-
- Updated: June 1, 2020
On Monday morning, Nick Wright of Fox Sports took to social media to voice a plea to white Americans.
In a video message, Wright mapped out how white Americans can be allies to their black “brothers and sisters” amidst the ongoing protests that have taken place as a result of the police killing of George Floyd, a black man.
Hours later, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter to endorse Wright’s message.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020
In his plea, Wright employed white Americans to stand up as allies to the black population, as they continue to try to raise awareness about the injustices they face at the hands of the police.
“It is always the responsibility of those in power to effect change,” Wright said. “If we want policing to change, we as white people have to be at the forefront of this movement.”
Since nationwide protests began late last week, James has been quite vocal about where his beliefs lie.
He has issued statements and social media posts that make it abundantly clear that he sides with the black men and women who are fighting for their right to live peacefully and safely in their own communities.
Without a doubt, the movement to improve race relations and increase equality in this country is far from over.
Luckily, one of the biggest stars in the history of American sports is standing firmly on the side of justice.