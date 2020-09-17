   LeBron James Reacts to Passing Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / LeBron James Reacts to Passing Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James Reacts to Passing Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was named to the NBA’s All-NBA First Team on Wednesday.

The phenomenal accomplishment made him the owner of the most All-NBA selections in league history. James opened up on the impressive feat on Thursday.

James, 35, is continuing to play at a terrific level despite being one of the older players in the game.

During the 2019-20 regular season, James put up 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and and 7.8 rebounds per game. He led the entire league in dimes this season.

Furthermore, James led the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference. They are currently in the Western Conference Finals with the Denver Nuggets.

In the playoffs this year, the four-time MVP is averaging 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Lakers have gone 8-2 so far in the playoffs, knocking out the star-studded Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis also joined James on the All-NBA First Team. He put up 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest in his first stint in Los Angeles.