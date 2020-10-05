Less than 24 hours after LeBron James and Jimmy Butler engaged in some trash-talk during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, James indicated that he’s not a trash-talk initiator and that he believes his play delivers his message.

LeBron James on trash talk, "I've always been a guy that lets my game do the talking…Some guys like to talk their way through the basketball game."@5ReasonsSports — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 5, 2020

LeBron makes clear he's not a trash talk initiator, amid the LeBron/Butler meaningless thing last night: "The way I play the game is enough trash-talking itself," LeBron said. Great respect between LeBron, Butler. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 5, 2020

Butler delivered a triple-double in the Heat’s Sunday night victory, with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. He also added two steals and a pair of blocks to help the Heat chop their deficit in the series to a single game.

James also delivered a strong effort with 25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots, numbers that have been consistent with his overall postseason performance.

In truth, both Butler and James are highly competitive athletes at the top of their game, with their emotions high, given the circumstances of playing for an NBA title. James himself has offered commentary in the past directed at opponents, so he knows that it’s part of the game.

Butler has always been ready to banter with both opponents and even his teammates, with such talk sometimes rubbing individuals the wrong way.

In the midst of a close game, James briefly veered away from the approach he usually takes, but his main goal of delivering two more victories for the Lakers remains. If he accomplishes that feat, his performance will say it all.