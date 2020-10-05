   LeBron James speaks out on talking trash to Jimmy Butler during Game 3 - Lakers Daily
Less than 24 hours after LeBron James and Jimmy Butler engaged in some trash-talk during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, James indicated that he’s not a trash-talk initiator and that he believes his play delivers his message.

Butler delivered a triple-double in the Heat’s Sunday night victory, with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. He also added two steals and a pair of blocks to help the Heat chop their deficit in the series to a single game.

James also delivered a strong effort with 25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocked shots, numbers that have been consistent with his overall postseason performance.

In truth, both Butler and James are highly competitive athletes at the top of their game, with their emotions high, given the circumstances of playing for an NBA title. James himself has offered commentary in the past directed at opponents, so he knows that it’s part of the game.

Butler has always been ready to banter with both opponents and even his teammates, with such talk sometimes rubbing individuals the wrong way.

In the midst of a close game, James briefly veered away from the approach he usually takes, but his main goal of delivering two more victories for the Lakers remains. If he accomplishes that feat, his performance will say it all.