- Updated: September 13, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wants to end the Lakers’ series against the Houston Rockets tonight.
James has been spectacular in the second round against Houston leading the Lakers to a 3-1 series lead.
In Game 5 on Saturday night, James came out looking for blood. After making his fourth consecutive basket, the 16-time All-Star had quite the reaction.
Bron smells blood pic.twitter.com/nHDYdDGwlI
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 13, 2020
The Lakers are just one win away from advancing the Western Conference Finals.
After missing the playoffs in James’ first season in Los Angeles, the Lakers nabbed the top seed in the West in the 2019-20 campaign.
Clearly, James isn’t satisfied as he is looking to add a fourth NBA title to his resume.
Should they win, the Lakers would play either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.