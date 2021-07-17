LeBron James’ son Bronny reacts to Dwyane Wade calling him a ‘complete basketball player’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been very invested in helping his son Bronny develop his basketball skills.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade recently praised the elder James for his role in the younger James’ growth. In the process, Wade referred to the younger James as a complete player.

It didn’t take long for the younger James to respond to the incredible praise.

Growing in the shadow of arguably the best basketball player of his generation can be a challenging situation for any youngster. However, the younger James has shown that he can handle the pressure. He is coming into his own as an athlete.

While he may not be as highly touted as his once father was as a high school player, the younger James is still a good player in his own right.

He has even received a scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky, while other collegiate programs have also expressed their interest in recruiting him.

The younger James can declare for the NBA draft in 2024.