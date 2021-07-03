Video: LeBron James seen passionately coaching Bronny during showcase in his old high school gym

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James returned to the Akron, Ohio area on Friday and helped coach his son Bronny during a basketball showcase at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Of course, it was at that very school that the elder James first burst onto the scene as a star prospect many years ago.

The younger James even showed some of his father’s famous bounce.

Bronny James at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School tonight for The Battle showcase. pic.twitter.com/PUYI1QI9QO — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 3, 2021

During one game, the four-time NBA champ couldn’t help but advise his son on how to try hit a game-winning shot.

The elder James gained national recognition while playing basketball at the school for four years. At one point, he even graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.

In the case of the younger James, he hasn’t quite reached that level of fame but has been followed by recruiters for years.

Having one of the world’s greatest basketball players as an adviser and informal coach puts the younger James in a unique position, though it also contributes some added pressure to be sure.

The elder James continues to thrive on the court, though he was plagued by injuries during the latter half of the 2020-21 season. At 36 years old, he’s likely to continue playing for several more years, which could mean that he and the younger James could conceivably play in the NBA at the same time.

Of course, the younger James still needs to develop into an NBA player, with his father trying to do everything he can to make that happen.