Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel declined to reveal if superstar LeBron James will be back in the Lakers’ lineup before the postseason.

Frank Vogel on if LeBron will be back before the playoffs: "He's still out indefinitely." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 28, 2021

James, 36, has not played since he suffered an ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20.

The Lakers were able to get star Anthony Davis back in the lineup recently, but it appears that James may not be as close to a return as some had thought.

The Lakers are looking to win back-to-back NBA titles this season, so they would be wise to make sure that James is at full strength for the playoffs rather than rushing him back into action.

However, Los Angeles has fallen to the No. 5 seed in the West in James’ absence, and it could be looking at a much tougher road in this year’s playoffs.

This season, James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.