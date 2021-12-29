LeBron James’ sobering comments when asked if he’s thought about retiring

LeBron James said he’s thought about when he might hang up his crown, but plans to keep going as long as his mind and body are able.

“Ive thought about it — where I’m at with it,” James said. “I’m still playing at such a high level. … But I’m in Year 19. … I’m on the other side of the hill. So we’ll see where the game takes me. … As long as my mind stays fresh and my body stays with that, I can play the game.”

James and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 132-123 on Tuesday. The Lakers forward added yet another stellar performance to his legacy, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The win over the Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak for the Lakers. Los Angeles has been fighting a string of injuries and players entering health and safety protocols recently, with eight players listed on the injury report for their Christmas Day matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

James has been strong when healthy this season, missing 12 games for the Lakers this year. The Lakers superstar is averaging 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season.

James has a long career behind him as he discusses when he might wrap up his illustrious career. He is currently in his 19th season in the league after stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

James is in his fourth season with the Lakers, leading the team to a title in 2020 over Miami. After snapping the losing streak on Tuesday, Los Angeles is currently 17-18 on the season.

The Lakers are back in action on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies before returning home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.