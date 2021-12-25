Lakers list 8 players on their injury report ahead of huge Christmas Day showdown vs. Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers have released a status report for their game on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Like many teams, including the Nets, the Lakers have been beset with COVID-based issues, with five of the players on the above list in that category.

Kendrick Nunn also continues to rehabilitate his injury, while the MCL sprain of Anthony Davis figures to continue being a problem for the struggling Lakers.

Davis suffered the knee injury in the Lakers’ Dec. 17 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the team subsequently indicating that it would reevaluate him in four weeks.

While the news could have been much worse, the Lakers continue to struggle. After Thursday night’s blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers will face the Nets on the heels of a four-game losing streak and a season mark of 16-17.

Having LeBron James in the Lakers’ lineup at least offers the team the opportunity to compete against a Nets team that continues to have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets’ 21-9 mark on the season has come despite the challenges of having to compete without players due to the aforementioned COVID outbreak.

One added challenge for the Lakers in Saturday’s clash will be having to face James Harden. The veteran guard had been one of the Nets’ players out because of COVID, but he was cleared to play again on Thursday.

A win by the Lakers would offer momentum for their brief two-game road trip next week, when they face the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.