LeBron James signs off on ‘best COVID statement’ by fierce NBA rival

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently took to Twitter to express his agreement with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green on a polarizing issue.

Green essentially explained that he feels everyone should be able to make their own decision regarding whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That would be like Andrew [Wiggins] — who everyone knows recently just had a kid maybe 5 months or so ago now — that would be like me telling him, ‘Yo, your wife is going into labor. How dare you leave this team and not go tend to your wife?'” Green said. “That’s something that’s personal to him. That’s something that’s health-related. That’s something that’s personal to his family. This is no different. We’re dealing with something that to me feels like has turned into a political war when you’re talking about vaccinated [people] and non-vaccinated [people]. I think it’s become very political. “And for someone who’s not extremely into politics, when you make something so political and not everyone is into politics, then you can also turn those people off. I think you have to honor people’s feelings and their own personal beliefs. And I think that’s been lost when it comes to vaccinated and non-vaccinated. … You say we live in the land of the free — well, you’re not giving anyone freedom because you’re making people do something essentially without making them, you’re making them do something. And that goes against everything America stands for, supposedly stands for.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is a hot topic around the NBA right now. Wiggins, who Green mentioned in his press conference, is unvaccinated and won’t be able to play in Warriors home games this season unless he gets the shot.

The Lakers plan on being fully vaccinated by the start of the season. L.A. clearly doesn’t want the virus to get in the way of its quest for another NBA title.

Most NBA players are vaccinated at this point, but a small portion of players around the league are not. Those players have been at the center of attention lately given the polarizing nature of the issue.

The 2021-22 NBA season is coming right up, and it’ll be interesting to monitor this topic throughout the campaign.