LeBron James Shows Strong Support for California Governor Gavin Newson

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been incredibly vocal since protests against police brutality and racism erupted across the United States last week.

While many are blaming local and state governments for police violence, James is making it clear that he stands with Gavin Newsom, the governor of California.

LeBron posted an endorsement of Gavin Newsom's message yesterday on Instagram, continuing his support of the California Governor pic.twitter.com/PmNQn7UoWY — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 2, 2020

Newsom has been a ray of hope for many Californians over the last few months. He has played a large role in trying to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and has now managed to turn his focus to supporting the thousands of protesters who are taking to the streets statewide.

As for James, he has issued numerous messages of support for those who are protesting.

From wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt to raise awareness about the police killing of Eric Garner in 2014 to speaking out about the civil unrest that is occurring now, James has been one of the most powerful voices in sports when it comes to raising awareness about racial inequality in the United States.

Surely, James knows the power of his voice and hopes that his show of support for Newsom will encourage his millions of fans to do the same.