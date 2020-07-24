LeBron James Shows Outpouring of Love for Kyle Kuzma to Celebrate His Birthday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James lavished forward Kyle Kuzma with birthday love on Friday.

He shared a series of pictures of the two Lakers stars together on his Instagram page.

Kuzma, who turned 25 on Friday, is one of the Lakers’ prized young pieces.

However, he hasn’t had the best season from a statistical standpoint. In fact, he is averaging career lows with 12.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game.

Nonetheless, Kuzma has reportedly looked dominant in practices since the Lakers arrived in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

James and Kuzma have played alongside each other since the 2018-19 season.

The third-year pro is one of the lucky young players who remained in Los Angeles following the blockbuster trade for All-Star Anthony Davis last summer.

To acquire Davis, the Lakers had to ship Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart in a major package to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Since then, Kuzma and James have been able to build on their relationship and experience by winning together. The pair missed the playoffs last season after an injury-riddled campaign. This year, the Lakers are considered one of the prime favorites to win the title.

The Lakers continue their quest for a championship this season against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.