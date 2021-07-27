Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young some props after the 22-year-old hit a game-winning shot over a defender in the Skinz League.

In the video posted to Instagram, Young appears to pick up where he left off in the 2020-21 season. The rising star is coming off of another great campaign, as he averaged 25.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from the deep.

In the 2021 postseason, Young took things to another level. He averaged 28.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game over 16 contests. The youngster caught the attention of many fans along the way.

The Hawks saw their playoff run come to an end in the Eastern Conference Finals.

As for James, his Lakers also didn’t get the outcome they were looking for in the 2021 postseason. The injury-riddled team was eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

When healthy, James had another great individual campaign. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in the regular season.

Los Angeles will hope to add some talent this offseason and bounce back as a title contender in the 2021-22 season.