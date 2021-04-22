- LeBron James shouts out Knicks for making NBA ‘simply better off’ amidst impressive winning streak
LeBron James shouts out Knicks for making NBA ‘simply better off’ amidst impressive winning streak
- Updated: April 22, 2021
The New York Knicks have been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2020-21 season.
Even Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James is loving that the Knicks are thriving.
Ain’t no denying DIPSET! And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning. https://t.co/Zifxs2OtVH
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 22, 2021
James, 36, has been linked to the Knicks several times during his career.
Of course, the Knicks have been a losing team for much of the last two decades. The franchise has only won one playoff series in the last 20 years.
However, the team is heading in a different direction. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has spearheaded a winning program and elevated different players’ ceilings.
The Knicks, who are on a eight-game winning streak, hold a 33-27 record and are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They’re likely to make the postseason for the first time since 2013.
As for the Lakers, they’re staying afloat without the services of James. The team has a 35-23 record this season. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is slated to make his return to the court on Thursday.