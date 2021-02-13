Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James played along with a social media post that jokingly suggested that James’ continued excellence is due to the fact that he’s a full decade younger than his given age of 36.

James is in the midst of his 18th NBA season and continues to produce at a high level, despite having played a combination of regular seasons and competition in 260 postseason contests.

For the 2020-21 season, James is averaging 25.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game, numbers that largely mirror what he’s done in each of his 18 campaigns.

James’ motivation to win his fifth NBA title serves as the necessary fuel for his drive, while his ability to play at less than 100 percent due to nagging aches and pains is a testament to his overall determination.

That leadership by James helps explain why the Lakers have a 21-6 record in defense of last year’s league title and are currently riding the crest of a seven-game winning streak.

James and the Lakers will look to extend that streak to eight games on Sunday, when they hit the road to face the Denver Nuggets.