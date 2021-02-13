- Draymond Green’s emphatic 3-word reaction to LeBron James takeover vs. Grizzlies
- Updated: February 13, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to pull off another impressive comeback on Friday night by getting the best of Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center, with LeBron James putting on a show in the fourth quarter.
James took his game to another level, hitting shot after shot in the final period, helping to get the Lakers back in the game and eventually leading the team to a seventh straight win.
Along with racking up the points and taking control of the game, James had arguably the play of the night off an incredible pass from Marc Gasol to hit him in stride for the tomahawk throwdown.
LeBron straight ANNIHILATES the rim at age 36 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9TCJwmnttr
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 13, 2021
After being down by a large margin on Friday night, the Lakers were able to take over in the second half and win the game by 10 points. James finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, capping another solid performance for the future Hall of Famer.
In his return from injury, Anthony Davis put on a clinic with a game-high 35 points to go along with nine rebounds and two steals.
The Lakers dynamic duo was back to form on Friday despite being down big in the first half, which is a great sign considering Davis’ injury issues and struggles on the offensive end of the floor as of late.