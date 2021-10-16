LeBron James set to crush NBA earnings record, continues push to reach $1B net worth

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to be a money machine, with a new report indicating that he’ll earn $111.2 million this year.

Brett Knight of Forbes looked at the highest-paid NBA players for the upcoming season and noted that James is breaking his own financial league record.

“With his $41.2 million salary for the upcoming 2021-22 season and an estimated $70 million from his ventures off the court, the Los Angeles Lakers star is set to haul in $111.2 million in a single year, demolishing the NBA earnings record of $96.5 million he established over the 12 months ending in May,” Knight wrote. “That keeps him atop Forbes’ ranking of the NBA’s highest-paid players for the eighth straight year.”

James will start his 19th NBA season next week and has been raking in money ever since he was the top overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.

Having more than lived up to that lofty status, James has continued to receive top dollar for his excellence on the court. Forbes notes that James has already earned more than $1 billion in career earnings, which has helped his net worth grow to $850 million.

James’ ability to also bring in mountains of cash when not playing is why he continues to get closer to reaching billionaire status.

Over the years, James has been smart about his money. That’s given him the financial independence to focus on playing basketball at an incredible level.

James and his Lakers teammates will start the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday, hoping to capture their second NBA title in three seasons. That would give James an impressive five league championships over the course of his legendary career.