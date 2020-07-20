LeBron James Angrily Fires Back at Haters Claiming He Wouldn’t Succeed in Western Conference

- LeBron James: ‘A Day Doesn’t Go By Where I Don’t Think About [Kobe Bryant]’
- Updated: July 20, 2020
On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James called out a critical double standard that he’s been hit with over the course of his career.
Bro I swear I heard that for 15 years! 🤷🏾♂️👑 https://t.co/vj8WWTVgDB
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 20, 2020
The tweet came moments after he pled to reporters his case to win the 2020 MVP award, which includes lifting the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.
James, 35, has played in the Eastern Conference for the majority of his career. He won two MVP awards with the Cleveland Cavaliers and two MVP awards with the Miami Heat.
Although James has arguably been the best player in the NBA for over the last decade, his placement in the East has partially limited his ability to win more MVP trophies.
Critics have claimed that the Western Conference is the superior club.
Yet, with big man Giannis Antetokounmpo hoisting the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the league, he is considered the favorite to win the 2020 MVP trophy.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, while the Lakers forward is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest this season.