LeBron James has not been home with his family for months, and that means he’s missed his son’s 16th birthday.

James took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate Bronny James’ birthday in adorable fashion.

Without a doubt, the elder James’ time in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. is the longest period of time he has gone without seeing his three children in the flesh.

The Lakers entered the bubble in early July.

Several months later, the four-time MVP and his teammates are just two wins away from claiming an NBA title and heading home.

Surely, the elder James has his mind set on getting the fourth ring of his career as soon as possible.

After all, what better way to celebrate his basketball-obsessed son’s birthday than by bringing home another ring to hang on the James family mantle.