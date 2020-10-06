- LeBron James sends inspiring message to his son for his 16th birthday
LeBron James sends inspiring message to his son for his 16th birthday

Updated: October 6, 2020
LeBron James has not been home with his family for months, and that means he’s missed his son’s 16th birthday.
James took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate Bronny James’ birthday in adorable fashion.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 16 kid!!!!! 1 of a kind and I’ve loved every second of your existence so far in your young promising life! You’re SPECIAL kid(always know that)! Continue to grow and continue to lead your generation to heights maybe you didn’t even think was possible because you guys are simply that SPECIAL!! Thank you for allowing me to be your inspiration, leader, listener, mediator, as well as many more things but most importantly simply being YOUR DAD! Love you kid until the wheels fall off and when they do we push the car to our destination side by side! Enjoy your day, your existence, your LIFE!! Live.Laugh.Learn.Love! 🙏🏾❤️🤴🏾👑 bronny #YoungSimba🦁
Without a doubt, the elder James’ time in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. is the longest period of time he has gone without seeing his three children in the flesh.
The Lakers entered the bubble in early July.
Several months later, the four-time MVP and his teammates are just two wins away from claiming an NBA title and heading home.
Surely, the elder James has his mind set on getting the fourth ring of his career as soon as possible.
After all, what better way to celebrate his basketball-obsessed son’s birthday than by bringing home another ring to hang on the James family mantle.