LeBron James Celebrates Bronny for Attaining First-Ever Championship

- Updated: February 29, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is keeping close tabs on his son, LeBron James Jr., and took time to recognize the younger James’ accomplishment of being part of a division championship squad on Friday.
The younger James competes for Sierra Canyon School, who defeated Mater Dei High School on Friday night in Long Beach.
The 59-48 victory helped Sierra Canyon win the CIF Southern Section district title for the second year in a row. While the younger James didn’t score during the contest, he offered his team some aggressive defense during his time on the court.
The elder James wasn’t able to witness the contest, since he and the Lakers are currently in the midst of a three-game road trip that will see them play in Memphis on Saturday night.
When it comes to the level of attention on the younger James, there’s a decided difference from his father’s legendary high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.
In the case of the elder James, a number of his team’s games were broadcast nationally, and he was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Still, the younger James does have to deal with the constant pressure of being the son of one of basketball’s greatest players ever.
It’s far too soon to determine if the younger James will rival his father’s exploits, but it’s guaranteed that his proud father will support him at every step of the way.