Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James acquired the fourth championship ring of his career on Tuesday night.

The following morning, the veteran sent a message to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant via social media.

Bryant passed away earlier this year in a tragic helicopter accident.

The death sent shockwaves across the world, especially among those within the Lakers organization.

As a matter of fact, Bryant and James spoke the night before the emotional calamity. Furthermore, Bryant’s final social media activity was aimed at congratulating the four-time MVP for passing him on the all-time scoring list.

James, 35, went on to honor the legacy of Bryant by capturing a championship with the Lakers last season. James became the first player in NBA history to win three Finals MVP trophies with three different franchises.

Although Bryant is longer alive, his memory and honor will always be carried on by Laker nation.