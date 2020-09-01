- LeBron James Sends Emphatic Message to Chris Paul After OKC Thunder Force Game 7
LeBron James Sends Emphatic Message to Chris Paul After OKC Thunder Force Game 7
- Updated: September 1, 2020
Going into Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder were facing elimination.
But Chris Paul had 28 points to help the Thunder win, 104-100, and force a Game 7.
Afterward, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wanted everyone to remember that Paul is a great prime time performer.
CP3!!!!!!! Put some respect on his name and more!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 1, 2020
After a disappointing 2018-19 season with the Rockets, Paul has had a strong 2019-20 campaign in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder were expected by many to miss the playoffs this season, but instead Paul has them on the brink of possibly upsetting Houston.
Over the years, he has also been one of the league’s premier clutch players, and in Game 6, he showed viewers that he’s still got it, even in year 15.
The contest was a low-scoring struggle for both teams, which favored the Thunder. Yet, they trailed 58-49 early in the third quarter and looked to be on their deathbed.
But Paul, who was having an underwhelming game to that point, scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, and it proved to be enough for the Thunder to squeak by and survive for at least one more game.