LeBron James’ scary 5-word warning to those doubting his fit with Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave a pretty straightforward explanation regarding what the team needs from Russell Westbrook this season.

James added that he and Westbrook have developed a good connection since the blockbuster trade for the nine-time All-Star went down.

It sounds like things are moving in the right direction for the Lakers. Anytime a team groups multiple superstar players together, chemistry is important, and things seem to be going well so far in that regard.

Westbrook is coming off of a 2020-21 season in which he averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his career. He posted averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.

It might be hard for the veteran to post similar levels of production while playing alongside two superstars in James and Anthony Davis, but it sounds like James wants Westbrook to maintain his normal style of play.

It’s shaping up to be a very exciting 2021-22 season for Lakers fans. The team’s new Big 3 is scheduled to make its debut in the regular season in less than a month.