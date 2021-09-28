- LeBron James’ scary 5-word warning to those doubting his fit with Russell Westbrook
LeBron James’ scary 5-word warning to those doubting his fit with Russell Westbrook
-
- Updated: September 28, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave a pretty straightforward explanation regarding what the team needs from Russell Westbrook this season.
LeBron: “We need Russ to be Russ.”
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 28, 2021
James added that he and Westbrook have developed a good connection since the blockbuster trade for the nine-time All-Star went down.
LeBron on his connectivity with Russell Westbrook: "We've been tied at the hip pretty much since we made the acquisition."
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 28, 2021
It sounds like things are moving in the right direction for the Lakers. Anytime a team groups multiple superstar players together, chemistry is important, and things seem to be going well so far in that regard.
"I always figure it out" LeBron says about finding a fit with Russell Westbrook
— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 28, 2021
Westbrook is coming off of a 2020-21 season in which he averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his career. He posted averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.
It might be hard for the veteran to post similar levels of production while playing alongside two superstars in James and Anthony Davis, but it sounds like James wants Westbrook to maintain his normal style of play.
It’s shaping up to be a very exciting 2021-22 season for Lakers fans. The team’s new Big 3 is scheduled to make its debut in the regular season in less than a month.