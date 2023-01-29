LeBron James says Lakers loss vs. Celtics was ‘one of the best games we’ve played all year’

According to LeBron James, one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ most disappointing losses this season was also one of their best games.

On Saturday, the Lakers had a solid opportunity to earn a statement win against the league’s best team. However, referees failed to make the correct call on a key play at the end of regulation, which led to an overtime victory for the Boston Celtics.

The loss left James very upset over how a missed call by the officials played spoiler to a strong performance by the Lakers.

“Like I’ve told you guys, we don’t have room for error,” James said. “And it’s one of the best games we’ve played all year, and for it to fall on somebody else’s – to fall on somebody else’s judgement or non-judgement is ridiculous. It’s ridiculous.”

The play in question came in the final seconds of regulation with the game tied 105-105. James drove left and had a good look at the basket, only to miss on a layup attempt because of a clear foul from Jayson Tatum that went uncalled. Instead of the four-time MVP going to the charity stripe for a chance to give the Lakers the lead, the contest went to overtime.

LeBron gets mauled on a game-winning layup attempt pic.twitter.com/VrOn1QNrr1 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 29, 2023

While some spectators ripped James for his reaction to the missed call, more were left outraged with the referees.

L.A. still had an opportunity to steal the game, but it couldn’t stop Boston’s offense in the extra period. The Celtics outscored the visitors 20-16 in overtime with Jaylen Brown, who scored 11 points in the extra frame, leading the way.

The loss caused the Lakers to drop to 23-27 on the season. They’re in 13th place in the Western Conference.

Lakers fans are certainly hoping that the team can bounce back and move on quickly because the Saturday contest was the first of a five-game road trip for the squad.

James and company will next face the Brooklyn Nets, another Eastern Conference contender, on Monday. While the Nets are still missing the services of Kevin Durant, fellow star Kyrie Irving has been on a tear recently, averaging 36.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in Brooklyn’s last six matches.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers can stop the star guard and find a way to win.