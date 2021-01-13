The Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting atop the Western Conference standings at 9-3 after making easy work of the Houston Rockets for a second straight game and are hungry for more.

After losing to the San Antonio Spurs last week, Anthony Davis was livid about his team’s performance defensively and proceeded to call out his teammates after the game. Now, the Lakers have won three straight and LeBron James credits Davis for sparking the fire.

LeBron says the Lakers have been “locked in” ever since Anthony Davis called out the team after losing to the Spurs. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 13, 2021

The Lakers have looked like an invigorated squad since Davis chose to spotlight the team’s defensive issues. The revamped squad has been firing on all cylinders while making a strong case as the league’s best all-around team once again.

Davis may have missed the matchup against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles due to an adductor strain, but the one-time champion bounced back with a vengeance against Houston.

He averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and a remarkable 4.0 blocks per game in the two games against the Rockets.

Davis and the Lakers will try to keep it going on Wednesday night as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the last game of their current road trip.