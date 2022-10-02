LeBron James says his sons Bronny and Bryce attended some meetings to help design their father’s new Nike shoe

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently had his latest signature shoe, known as the LeBron XX, released in the market. It is the first low-top edition of his signature sneaker.

When speaking about the shoe’s design, the four-time MVP stated that it was made with the younger generation, which includes his sons Bronny and Bryce, in mind. In fact, both kids were present in some meetings regarding their father’s new shoe.

There is no doubt that LeBron James’ impact extends to younger audiences, so it makes sense for the future Hall of Famer to listen to today’s youth.

It should be noted that at 37 years old, LeBron James remains one of the best basketball players in the world. Last season, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

It seems that he still has a lot left in his tank. As time passes, it is starting to seem very likely that the four-time MVP will still be playing when Bronny James is eligible to play in the league. He has expressed a desire to be on the same team as his son, even if it means leaving the Lakers.

Of course, that is still some time away. Bronny James is draft eligible in 2024.

Until then, LeBron James will continue trying to help L.A. win another title.

The 18-time All-Star has already helped the Lakers claim one championship, which came in the 2020 NBA Finals. However, the team has been unable to replicate its success from two years ago.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the Lakers failed to repeat as champions after getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. The following season was even more of a tragedy, as L.A. did not make it to the postseason.

This season, the franchise will seemingly run it back with many of the same core players from last season, including Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. However, there is a new coach in town, following the firing of Frank Vogel and subsequent hiring of Darvin Ham a few months ago.

Only time will tell if LeBron James can help the Lakers franchise raise another championship banner.