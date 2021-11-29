The early stages of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season have been rocky, and LeBron James recognizes that.

The 17-time All-Star explained after Sunday’s game that this season ranks “right at the top of any other challenge” he has had throughout his career.

“[This season] ranks right at the top of any other challenge I’ve had in my career, which actually brings out the best in me, and I love that,” James said. “I love trying to figure out how we can be better, get through the mud, get through adversity, and just make it sweeter on the backend. I feel like we haven’t even scratched the surface on what team we can be. We’re gonna continue to get better and better as we continue to learn each other more and more, continuing to work into our system offensively and defensively.”

James has been a part of some very challenging seasons throughout his career, with perhaps the most obvious one being the 2019-20 campaign. That season, of course, was finished in the Orlando, Fla. bubble with COVID-19 raging.

James was able to lead the Lakers to a title that season, which he believes stands as one of the most difficult championships captured in NBA history.

He also feels that his 2016 title with the Cleveland Cavaliers belongs in that discussion. The Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals that year to stun the Golden State Warriors.

It says a lot that feels the 2021-22 campaign has been one of the biggest challenges of his career so far.

It has certainly been a frustrating season for him individually, as availability issues have limited him to just 11 games. Fortunately, he has been playing at a very high level when he’s been on the floor. He’s averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

The Lakers are 11-11 on the season. Despite having a talented roster, they’re still trying to prove that they’re legitimate contenders in the Western Conference.