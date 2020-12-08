Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a bold proclamation about his NBA titles.

James, who has now won four championships, claimed that he has won the “two hardest” championships in NBA history.

LeBron holds his championships vs. the Warriors and Heat in high regard 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/hYmlSj9B9q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2020

The first would be James’ miraculous comeback against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

James, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, helped orchestrate a comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against the Warriors.

On top of that, Golden State finished the 2015-16 regular season with the best record of any team in NBA history at 73-9.

The second title that James claims is this past season’s win over the Miami Heat.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA resumed its season after nearly a four-month layoff.

James and the Lakers took down the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals after spending months in the Orlando, Fla. bubble created by the league.

While both titles certainly were challenging, it is interesting that James already considers them the hardest of all time.

Lakers fans certainly hope that James has a few more titles left in him as he heads into this season.