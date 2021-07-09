LeBron James salutes Chris Paul with 5-word message after Suns take Game 2 of NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is pulling for Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul to win his first NBA title.

James and Paul have been close friends for years, and the Lakers star showed Paul some love following Phoenix’s 118-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Suns now have a commanding 2-0 series lead after taking care of business at home.

Paul, who finished Game 2 with 23 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 10-for-20 from the field, has been fantastic in his first career NBA Finals.

The Suns had to knock out James and the defending champion Lakers in the first round of the playoffs in order to go on this run, but it hasn’t stopped James from rooting for his old friend.

The Suns and Bucks will square off in Game 3 on Sunday, July 11 in Milwaukee.