- LeBron James salutes Chris Paul with 5-word message after Suns take Game 2 of NBA Finals
- Latest study shows LeBron James receives 4 times more abusive messages than any other athlete in world
- LeBron James posts video to show incredible similarities between his and Bronny’s playing styles
- LeBron James’ former teammate says it was ‘hilarious’ to see Jae Crowder mock him and Lakers in playoffs
- Kyle Kuzma says he can ‘definitely’ become All-Star with ‘consistent’ role on team
- Report: Lakers coach on Blazers radar to join Chauncey Billups’ staff
- Jamal Murray hints he may want to join Lakers this summer with latest social media activity
- Jayson Tatum discusses ‘tremendous honor’ of wearing Kobe Bryant’s jersey number for Olympics
- Skip Bayless tweets 3-word message about LeBron James that nearly breaks internet
- Amin Elhassan exposes Adrian Wojnarowski for stepping on ‘Black careers,’ says he can’t get in with LeBron James and others
LeBron James salutes Chris Paul with 5-word message after Suns take Game 2 of NBA Finals
-
- Updated: July 8, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is pulling for Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul to win his first NBA title.
James and Paul have been close friends for years, and the Lakers star showed Paul some love following Phoenix’s 118-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
2 down, 2 to go @CP3
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2021
The Suns now have a commanding 2-0 series lead after taking care of business at home.
Paul, who finished Game 2 with 23 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 10-for-20 from the field, has been fantastic in his first career NBA Finals.
The Suns had to knock out James and the defending champion Lakers in the first round of the playoffs in order to go on this run, but it hasn’t stopped James from rooting for his old friend.
The Suns and Bucks will square off in Game 3 on Sunday, July 11 in Milwaukee.