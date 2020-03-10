Report: LeBron James Reveals Playing Status for Tonight’s Game vs. Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will continue his MVP campaign on Tuesday.

After recent reports indicated that James’ status against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night was questionable, the forward shared that he will compete after all.

LeBron said he’s planning on playing tonight. He’s officially listed as questionable. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 10, 2020

James, 35, has been having a tremendous 2019-20 campaign.

The All-Star is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. His phenomenal play has led the Lakers to the top record in the Western Conference.

Although James has dealt with groin issues in the last few seasons, he has been extremely durable this year. As a matter of fact, he has suited up for 59 of the Lakers’ 62 total games so far this season.

The three-time champion is coming off a terrific weekend. On Friday, James took down reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the league-leading Milwuakee Bucks with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Following Friday’s dominant performance, James posted 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.