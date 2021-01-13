On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers established a big early lead on the Houston Rockets, so LeBron James decided to have some fun.

In the second quarter, he shot a 3-pointer from the corner, then immediately did an about-face and looked towards his own bench.

According to James, the reason he did so was that teammate Dennis Schroder bet him he wouldn’t make the shot.

* @KingJames said that Dennis Schroder went “bet you won’t make it!” from the bench on the catch in the corner … so LeBron felt it was necessary to turn and look him in the eye to cement the bet. https://t.co/d5WAGJyKlQ — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 13, 2021

After running the Rockets out of the gym on Sunday, L.A. looked to do the same thing on Tuesday.

It got out to a 35-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 71-48 advantage at halftime, setting up plenty of garbage time.

As a result, the 36-year-old James was able to sit out almost all of the fourth period and play less than 30 minutes.

For the game, the four-time NBA champ had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Lakers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow evening.