LeBron James reveals he shot no-look 3-pointer due to Lakers teammate making bet with him on bench

LeBron James Lakers Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers established a big early lead on the Houston Rockets, so LeBron James decided to have some fun.

In the second quarter, he shot a 3-pointer from the corner, then immediately did an about-face and looked towards his own bench.

According to James, the reason he did so was that teammate Dennis Schroder bet him he wouldn’t make the shot.

After running the Rockets out of the gym on Sunday, L.A. looked to do the same thing on Tuesday.

It got out to a 35-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 71-48 advantage at halftime, setting up plenty of garbage time.

As a result, the 36-year-old James was able to sit out almost all of the fourth period and play less than 30 minutes.

For the game, the four-time NBA champ had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Lakers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow evening.