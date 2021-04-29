Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most popular athletes in the world, but he certainly has his share of detractors.

During his team’s contest against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, a heckler called him a “big baby,” and the four-time MVP had a hilarious response.

James has been out of action for over a month due to a high ankle sprain. The team has been mum about when he’ll return, but one recent report indicated he may be back next week.

The Lakers didn’t do too well against Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and company on Wednesday, losing 116-107.

One bright spot was the play of James’ fellow superstar Anthony Davis, who just recently returned from his own injury. Davis put up 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field in what was his first strong performance since getting back on the court.

The Lakers are still in fifth place in the Western Conference, although they are now just 1.5 games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.