- LeBron James responds in hilarious fashion after heckler calls him ‘big baby’ during Lakers game
- Report: LeBron James not likely to return for Lakers this week
- Frank Vogel’s worrisome response when asked if LeBron James will return before playoffs for Lakers
- Ohio bar owner who demanded NBA to expel LeBron says he’s received overwhelming support and ‘never been busier’
- Markieff Morris’ hilarious response to hater that bashes him for bricking too many 3-pointers
- Richard Jefferson annihilates Skip Bayless for insinuating that he declared Kevin Durant better than LeBron James
- Dennis Schroder reveals stern demand LeBron James has given him amidst pending return
- Julius Erving says LeBron James isn’t on his top-2 all-time NBA teams because he led ‘charge in terms of superteams’
- Report: LeBron James has looked ‘strong’ in ramp-up workouts during current Lakers road trip
- Report: LeBron James rookie card sells for record-setting $5.2 million
LeBron James responds in hilarious fashion after heckler calls him ‘big baby’ during Lakers game
-
- Updated: April 29, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most popular athletes in the world, but he certainly has his share of detractors.
During his team’s contest against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, a heckler called him a “big baby,” and the four-time MVP had a hilarious response.
James has been out of action for over a month due to a high ankle sprain. The team has been mum about when he’ll return, but one recent report indicated he may be back next week.
The Lakers didn’t do too well against Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and company on Wednesday, losing 116-107.
One bright spot was the play of James’ fellow superstar Anthony Davis, who just recently returned from his own injury. Davis put up 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field in what was his first strong performance since getting back on the court.
The Lakers are still in fifth place in the Western Conference, although they are now just 1.5 games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.